Pfizer Vaccine Trial Is A ‘Triumph’, Results Published In Journal

The scientific paper confirmed that a two-dose regimen of BNT162b2 was 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, and said that the vaccine worked similarly across "age, sex, race, ethnicity, baseline body-mass index, and the presence of coexisting conditions”, reported AFP.

The editorial that accompanied the study did flag certain "minor issues."



"The number of severe cases of COVID-19 (one in the vaccine group and nine in the placebo group) is too small to draw any conclusions about whether the rare cases that occur in vaccinated persons are actually more severe," it said.

Questions were raised about the safety issues of the vaccine when over million or billion people would administer the doses. The paper also stated that there is uncertainty whether more side effects will emerge with longer follow-up, how long the vaccine remains effective, whether it will limit transmission, and how it will work in children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised patients, reported AFP.