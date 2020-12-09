After UK, Canada Approves COVID-19 Vaccine From Pfizer-BioNTech

Canada on Wednesday, 8 December, approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech SE, clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country, news agency Reuters reported.

Last week, the United Kingdom had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout. With that, the UK had become the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine as well as the first western country to approve a vaccine against COVID-19.