6 Dead, 202 Injured After 7.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Turkey, Greece

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "Get well soon İzmir" after the quake which also hit Greece.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 in magnitude hit Turkey on Friday, 30 October, leaving in its wake at least six people dead and 202 injured, Associated Press reported. The earthquake also hit parts of Greece. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, reportedly said that the six were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, including one who drowned. Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca took to Twitter to say that 38 ambulances, two ambulance helicopters and 35 medical rescue teams were working in Izmir. A government minister reportedly said that people were trapped in the rubble. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "Get well soon İzmir."

The quake reportedly hit the Aegean Sea on Friday afternoon, causing buildings to crash in coastal areas, CNN reported. Several buildings went down in Turkey’s western Izmir province, according to Associated Press. Visuals of the fallen buildings and the ensuing rubble flooded Twitter soon after.

Multiple aftershocks also struck the region, while AFP reported that according to Greek public television, the quake also caused a mini-tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos. A Reuters report said that high tidal wave warnings have been put in place in Samos. (This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.) (With inputs from Reuters, AFP, CNN and Associated Press.)