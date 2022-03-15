Drone Footage Shows Mariupol's Destruction, First Successful Evacuation Done

Mariupol, the city council said on Sunday, 13 March, is running out of its last reserves of food and water.

"People have been in a difficult situation for 12 days. There is no electricity, water or heating in the city. There is almost no mobile communication. The last reserves of food and water are running out," its online statement read.

The council added that added that Russian forces have blockaded the city, and are continuing to shell non-military targets.

Dmytro Gurin, a Ukrainian MP who grew up in the city, spoke to the BBC last week about the impending crisis in Mariupol.

"The next thing will be the hunger. This not a joke, in a week you will have famine in the centre of Europe," he said.