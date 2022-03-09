17 Wounded After Russian Air Strikes Hit Children's Hospital in Mariupol

Seventeen people were reportedly wounded on Wednesday, 9 March after air strikes by Russia hit a children’s hospital and maternity facility in the blockaded city of Mariupol, in an attack which the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed as an 'atrocity'.

As per a report by Reuters, the 17 wounded include women in labour.

"People, children are under the wreckage," President Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter, attaching a video capturing the debris left after the strike.