Donald Trump Held in Contempt, Fined $10K Per Day Until He Complies With Probe

A New York judge on Monday, 25 April, held former US president Donald Trump in contempt for failing to produce relevant documents for a probe into his business practices.

Justice Arthur Engoron further ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day until he furnishes the documents, reported BBC.

Engoron said, a contempt finding was needed due to "repeated failures" in the handing over of materials. It is not clear if Trump did a proper search to find the responsive documents, he noted.

Trump's plea to quash a subpoena from the state Attorney General Letitia James was dismissed, following which he missed providing the documents before a court-ordered deadline of 3 March. The date was later extended to 31 March at his lawyer's request.