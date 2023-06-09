'I Am Innocent': Donald Trump Slams Indictment in Classified Documents Case

Former United States President Donald Trump was on Friday, 9 June, indicted over his handling of classified documents, which were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last year and included sensitive national security information.

A federal grand jury has slapped Trump with seven criminal counts in connection with the case.

This is the second indictment of the 76-year-old Republican leader and the first ever federal indictment of an ex-US president. The charges come at a time when Trump is campaigning to return to the White House in 2024.

Trump, however, slammed the indictment, saying on his Truth Social platform, "I am an innocent man. The Biden administration is totally corrupt. This election interference and a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time. Make America Great Again!"