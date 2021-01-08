District of Chaos (DC); Washington’s Wednesday Wreckage

As bullets took precedence over ballots in Washington, President-elect Biden said this was not ‘dissent, but disorder’. Trump, perhaps out of compulsion and in a faux sense of lachrymose grandstanding, urged peace and calm. The damage had been done; Trump was trying to lock the barn door after the horse had bolted.

Political irony once again, where social media behemoths (Twitter, Facebook and YouTube), long espoused to perpetuating free speech had to suddenly take down the video, with Twitter even temporarily suspending the account of the ‘leader of the free world’; the head of a country that’s based its geopolitical reputation on the proliferation of rule of law and order.

But policy took over from politics. Hours after the fracas, Congress reconvened into the dead of the night or early in the morning (3:30 am), based on your biological clock. Trump’s deputy, Mike Pence, as Vice President and ergo President of the Senate, in Harry Potter’s Snape style of redemption from erstwhile Death Eater to member of the Order, jettisoned his boss’ ululations of voter fraud, and went ahead with the procedure to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Thus bringing an end to President Trump’s tumultuous term in office, which metaphorically played itself out as an insurrection, in Senator Romney’s words, or perhaps while we’re on the Potter trail, let’s call it the Battle of Hogwarts?