‘Demockracy’: How Indian Media Covered the US Capitol Siege

The siege on the US Capitol building by pro-Trump supporters was received with shock and condemnation across the world. In India, many talked about Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of President Donald Trump during the campaign period and remarked on the propriety of an Indian Prime Minister supporting such a candidate. This commentary was further fuelled when videos of an Indian flag being waved outside the Capitol during the siege went viral.

Most mainstream Indian newspapers carried the siege as front page news. Some even going on to draw parallels between the situation of democracy in the US with that in India. Let's take a look at how newspapers in India covered the siege.