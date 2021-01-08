US Capitol Hill Siege: Decoding Donald Trump’s Dangerous Strategy

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
It's the end of 'villainy' in the United States but not before the dramatic siege on the US Capitol, that left the world in disbelief.
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the United States Capitol in Washington DC, on Wednesday, 6 January, in scenes that were broadcast live on multiple news channels across the world.
Shocking visuals of the unprecedented chaos at the Capitol have since emerged.
There was an increased attempt by the US law enforcement to retake the Capitol from protesters after the security breach.
One can consider this as a black day in the history of the American democracy. The unfortunate incident was a direct attack on democracy.
Keeping in mind the efficiency of American security system, such an incident shouldn't have taken place.
Republics also condemned the violence that claimed four lives.
After the unfortunate 'siege', the big question that has struck the world is – Is America really an epitome of democracy?
Trump has finally conceded defeat, but will he remain silent until 20 January? How will America redeem itself?
The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia analyses what ruined the call for 'make America great again.'
Published: 08 Jan 2021,02:14 PM IST