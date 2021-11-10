6 Jan Committee Can Access Trump's White House Records, Rules US Judge

On the evening of Tuesday, 9 November, a federal judge in Washington ruled that over one hundred pages of White House records during Donald Trump's presidency can be declassified for the congressional committee that is investigating the 6 January Capitol attack, AFP reported.

The judgment was given by District Judge Tanya S Chutkan, but Trump's lawyers immediately filed an appeal in response to her ruling.

The appeal demanded that the National Archives of the US not release the concerned White House documents until a Circuit Court of Appeals has passed its ruling on the matter.