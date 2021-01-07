‘Disgraceful’: Boris Johnson, World Leaders on US Capitol Siege

As news of pro-Trump supporters storming the US Capitol building on Wednesday, 6 January (US time) spread, a number of world leaders took to Twitter to issue statements condemning the violent act.
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, labelled the scenes emanating from the US capital 'disgraceful', and, along with the Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz, highlighted the need for an 'orderly transfer of power'.
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau expressed that he and the people of Canada were "deeply saddened" by the "attack on democracy in the United States."
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also urged that the results of the democratic election be respected.
Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez expressed faith in President Elect Joe Biden's ability to unite the American people.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, on the other hand, urged President Trump to put a stop to the mounting violence in Washington D.C.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland expressed solidarity with the people of America.
The Organization of American States (OAS), also put out a statement in which they condemned and repudiated what they termed an attack against institutions in the US.
Published: 06 Jan 2021,04:43 AM IST