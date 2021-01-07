In Photos: The Unprecedented Chaos That Shook the US Capitol
Shocking visuals of the unprecedented chaos at the US Capitol after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building.
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, stormed the US Capitol, on Wednesday, 6 January, in Washington, DC. It has been a shocking day as a mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep President-elect Joe Biden from replacing incumbent President Donald Trump in the White House. | (Photo: PTI)
At least four people have died in the violence that erupted in the United States Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January, when a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building.
People take shelter in the gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber of the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, walks from the Senate floor to his office on Capitol Hill, on Wednesday, 6 JanuarySupporters of President Donald Trump try to open a door of the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January.In this photo released by the Office of US Sen Jeff Merkley, D-Ore, Electoral College ballots sit on a table after they were rescued from the Senate floor in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, 6 January.Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January.Pro-Trump protesters, according to CNN, stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January. When the incident took place, members of the US Congress were reportedly meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier on Wednesday, 6 January, towards the Capitol in Washington, DC.