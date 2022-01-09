'Deeply Disturbed': US Condemns Attack on Sikh Taxi Driver at JFK Airport

In an undated video that has been doing the rounds of the internet recently, a man could be seen assaulting a Sikh taxi driver outside the airport.
(Photo: Screengrab from the video, altered by The Quint)
Dubbing the attack on a Sikh taxi driver at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport “deeply disturbing”, the Department of State's South and Central Asian Affairs Bureau in the United States (US) on Sunday, 9 January, stated that they condemn any form of hate-based violence.
“We all have a responsibility to hold perpetrators of hate crimes accountable for their actions, no matter where such crimes occur,” they further added.
Pior to this, India's Consulate General in New York too had dubbed the incident "deeply disturbing" and said that it has taken up the matter with the US authorities, urging them to probe.
In an undated video that has been doing the rounds on the internet recently, a man could be seen assaulting a Sikh taxi driver outside the airport. The man appears to repeatedly hit the taxi driver, punch him and knock off his turban.
The video appeared to have been shot by a bystander.
