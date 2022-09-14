Day After Death of 100 Troops, Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Armenia & Azerbaijan

As per Armenia's Defense Ministry, the fighting began soon after midnight when the troops from Azerbaijan opened artillery barrage and carried out drone attacks on several regions of Armenia, reported Associated Press.

Stating that the Azerbaijani troops were trying to enter into the Armenian territory, the Ministry said that the shelling became less intense during the day.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, however, defended its action saying it was responding to a "large-scale provocation" by Armenia in the last two days. Troops from Armenia had planted mines and fired at Azerbaijan's military positions, said the Foreign Ministry.