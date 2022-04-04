In Huge Outbreak, China Reports 13,000 New COVID-19 Cases – Highest Since 2020

China reported over 13,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 4 April – the most since the peak of the first pandemic wave over two years ago. The country recorded 13,146 cases on Sunday while "no new deaths" were reported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has spread to more than a dozen provinces, with Shanghai emerging as the hotspot. The city reported 8,581 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 425 symptomatic coronavirus cases on Sunday.

In a city-wide surveillance campaign, the country's administration has sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai to help execute COVID-19 tests for all of its 26 million residents on Monday.