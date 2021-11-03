COVID Cases in China Surge as Government Asks Residents to Stock Up Necessities

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
China is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases as more provinces report cases than at any time since it was first detected in Wuhan in 2019, Bloomberg reported.
More than 100 cases were reported on Wednesday, 3 November, out of which 93 were local ones, as the Delta variant rampages through the country regardless of the aggressive steps take by the local administration to curb COVID-19.
The Ministry of Commerce of the Chinese government urged residents in a notice earlier this week to stock up on essential items for the upcoming winter season.
It stated that families should "store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The Chinese government seems to be anticipating a potential future outbreak of COVID-19 that could force it to impose strict nation-wide lockdowns.
The ministry's statement however did not hint at any sign of food shortage. However, prices remain an issue.
The average prices of wholesale goods, like 28 kinds of vegetables, increased in October by 16 per cent compared to the month of September, based on reports by the state media, Agence-France Press reported.
Heavy flooding during the summer season severely damaged agricultural output, leading to a reduction in supply and spike in prices.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and AFP)
