Coke Studio Bangla Brings the World of Bangladeshi Folk Fusion Music and More

With her roots in Baul music, the “Music Queen” of Bangladesh, Momtaz Begum, learnt music from her father, who incidentally was a Baul singer. The three-time Bangladesh National Film Award winner is known for her Baul-inspired folk music which not only makes it to films like Nekabborer Mohaproyan (2014), Swatta (2017) and Maya: The Lost Mother (2019), but also her solo albums.