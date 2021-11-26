Coal Mine Explosion in Siberia Kills 52, Raises Questions on Workplace Hazards

A Siberian coal mine in Russia, called the Listvyazhnaya mine, witnessed a catastrophic explosion on Thursday, 25 November, that has left 52 dead about 250 metre below the ground, according to the BBC.

Rescuers were forced to stop their search and rescue mission for 38 people due to the intense presence of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the explosion that took place in south-western Siberia.

Russian officials said that a total of 239 people were rescued from the site of the disaster.

Local news agencies say that there was no chance of finding any more survivors.