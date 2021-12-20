Death Toll Surges to 208 as Super Typhoon Rai Hits Philippines

As many as 208 people in the Philippines died from the "deadliest storm of the year," Typhoon Rai, which hit the country with wind speeds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour on Thursday, 16 December, as a super typhoon. It is reportedly one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in the recent years.

Police tally showed that at least 239 people were injured and 52 were missing after Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc at the central and southern regions of the archipelago nation, reported AFP.

More than 3,00,000 people moved out of their houses and beachfront resorts as the typhoon ravaged the country.