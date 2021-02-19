Citibank Makes Big Blunder, Wires $900 Million to Lenders

In the biggest blunder in banking history, global giant Citibank accidentally transferred $900 million (Rs 6,554 crore) to cosmetic company Revlon’s creditors. Citibank was acting as a loan agent between Revlon and its creditors, and has lost the ruling on Tuesday, 16 February, in a US District Court to recover the full amount.

Federal Judge Jesse Furman ruled on Tuesday that the bank was not entitled to recoup the money under the “discharge-for-value-defense” that allows lenders to keep accidental transfers if they didn’t know it was one, calling it “a banking error of perhaps unprecedented nature and magnitude,” quoted Reuters.

The Judge observed in his 101-page ruling that the transfers, which took place in August 2020 were “final and complete transactions, not subject to revocation,” added the report.