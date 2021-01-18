SBI, PNB, BOI & Other Publics Sector Banks Start Doorstep Services

The pandemic has made it difficult for us to step out of our homes. Keeping this in mind, many Public Sector Banks (PSB) have decided to provide Doorstep Banking Services (DBS).

These Public Sector Banks include State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank of India (UBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind bank.