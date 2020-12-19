World Bank Staff ‘Forced’ to Manipulate Ease of Business Rankings

World Bank’s staff members faced “undue pressure” to “manipulate” data and adjust scores in two key reports that ranked nations by ease of doing business, the bank said after an internal investigation.



The World Bank has made corrections in the two reports ranking countries on ease of doing business, Bloomberg reported on Friday.



In the 2018 report, China should have been shown dropping seven places to 85th rather than remaining 78th, the report pointed out.

The reports released in October 2019 showed that Saudi Arabia was not the top improving economy, and Azerbaijan would have moved up and been one of the top 10 improvers.



India’s ranking, however, has remained unaffected.



When the irregularities were brought to the attention of the management of the World Bank, a probe of the publication on 27 August was called for and the changes will be reflected in the next report due in March 2021.