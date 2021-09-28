CIA Officials and Trump Admin Discussed Assassinating Julian Assange: Report

Ecuador had been sheltering Assange in its embassy since 2012 in order to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sexual assault allegations. However, he was evicted in 2019, after which he was arrested and is now in a prison in London, fighting against extradition to the US.

Moreover, US prosecutors have accused him under the Espionage Act of seeking to assist Chelsea Manning in hacking a military computer network to obtain classified documents and publishing them in violation of the Espionage Act.

Human rights groups severely criticised the use of the Espionage Act, pointing out that it opened the door for its use against investigative journalists in general.