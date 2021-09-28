CIA Officials and Trump Admin Discussed Assassinating Julian Assange: Report

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Infuriated over the WikiLeaks’ publication of “Vault 7”, a set of CIA hacking tools that brought embarrassment for the Intelligence agency, senior CIA officials discussed abducting and even assassinating WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, during the Trump administration in 2017.
A former Trump national security official said that Mike Pompeo, the then CIA director, and the CIA leadership “were completely detached from reality because they were so embarrassed about Vault 7. They were seeing blood," Yahoo News reported.
Pompeo had referred to WikiLeaks as a “non-state hostile intelligence service”, which implied that the CIA could deal with it as an enemy espionage organisation and take a more aggressive approach in dealing with the pro-transparency group.
Ecuador had been sheltering Assange in its embassy since 2012 in order to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sexual assault allegations. However, he was evicted in 2019, after which he was arrested and is now in a prison in London, fighting against extradition to the US.
Moreover, US prosecutors have accused him under the Espionage Act of seeking to assist Chelsea Manning in hacking a military computer network to obtain classified documents and publishing them in violation of the Espionage Act.
Human rights groups severely criticised the use of the Espionage Act, pointing out that it opened the door for its use against investigative journalists in general.
(With inputs from Yahoo News)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined