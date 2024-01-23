Raising Concern for India, Why Is a Chinese ‘Research’ Ship Heading to Maldives?

In a statement on Tuesday, 23 January, the Government of Maldives has claimed that the Chinese research vessel ‘Xiang Yang Hong 3’ will not be conducting research in Maldivian waters but is scheduled for a port call.

The impending arrival of the Chinese vessel had raised concerns in India, particularly following Sri Lanka's decision to impose a one-year moratorium on Chinese research vessels, preventing them from berthing at its ports or operating within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) starting from 1 January, in response to Indian apprehensions about Chinese vessel visits.

In a statement, the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: