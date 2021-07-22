'Defies Science': China Rejects 2nd Phase of WHO's COVID-19 Origin Probe

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in December 2019 from Wuhan, a city located in central China. The two prevailing theories of its origin were that it either jumped from bats to humans via an intermediate animal or spread through an accidental lab leak.

Yixin, with other Chinese officials and experts at the news conference on Thursday, urged the WHO to take its origin-tracing efforts beyond Chinese borders, Reuters reported.

Liang Wannian, the Chinese team leader on the WHO joint expert team said, "We believe a lab leak is extremely unlikely and it is not necessary to invest more energy and efforts in this regard."

(With inputs from Reuters)