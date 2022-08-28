China Keeps Watch Over Us Warships as They Sail Through Taiwan Strait

The ETC conducted security tracking and monitoring of the US warships' passage in the whole course and had all movements of the two US warships under control, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the ETC, said in a statement. The troops of the PLA Eastern Theatre Command always stay on high alert and get ready to thwart any provocation, he added.

Criticising the American naval ships transit through the island, a write-up in the state-run Global Times said the “US is trying to appease the Taiwan authorities and regional allies, conveying to them that Washington will not back down under military pressure from the Chinese mainland”.

This is the first time the US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, a busy and strategic waterway separating China and Taiwan, after Pelosi's visit though according to the official media accounts here over 100 American warships transited through the water since 2012, challenging China's claims over the area.