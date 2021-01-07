‘Karma’: China Likens US Capitol Siege To Hong Kong Protests

‘Karma’, ‘retribution’ and ‘deserving’ were some of the words used by the Chinese state media to describe the siege and violence on the US Capitol building on Wednesday.

Chinese state-affiliated media Global Times, in a series of tweets, also likened the siege on the Capitol by Trump supporters to the pro-democracy protests that Chinese territory Hong Kong is seeing.

Criticising the US politicians like Mike Pence for lending support to the protests in Hong Kong, Chinese media Global Times, said that ‘netizens in China’ saw the chaos at the Capitol building as ‘revenge’ for American ‘double standards’.