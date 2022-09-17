China Blocks Proposal by US, India To Blacklist LeT Militant Sajid Mir at UN

China has blocked a proposal by the US and India at the United Nations to blacklist top Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Sajid Mir, one of India's most wanted terrorists and the main handler of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks, in the third such move by Beijing within four months.

It is learnt that Beijing put a hold on Thursday, 15 September, on the proposal moved by the US and co-designated by India to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist and subject him to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Mir is one of India's most wanted terrorists and has a bounty of USD 5 million placed on his head by the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists.