India & China Are Friends, Not Rivals: Chinese Foreign Minister

China and India are “friends and partners, not threats or rivals” and should “help each other succeed instead of undercutting each other”, said Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the China’s Parliament, National People’s Congress, on Sunday, 7 March.

Wang Yi remarked that the two ancient civilisations of India and China are emerging economies with over one billion people and have common interests, as well as tremendous potential for cooperation. Wang Yi opined that the two countries have similar positions on many important issues due to “similar national realities”.