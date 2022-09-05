Chile Plebiscite: Voters Overwhelmingly Reject New Progressive Constitution

The people of Chile on Sunday, 4 September, rejected the new proposed Constitution in a plebiscite. While almost 80 percent of Chileans voted in favour a new Constitution in 2020, around 62 percent of them rejected the newly drafted version.

While accepting defeat, Karol Cariola, a spokesperson for the campaign in favour of what has been called a left-leaning, progressive Constitution, said, "We are committed to creating conditions to channel that popular will and the path that leads us to a new Constitution."