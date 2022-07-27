Parvez Elahi Sworn In as New CM of Pakistan's Punjab Amid High Political Drama

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took oath as the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab on Wednesday, 27 July, hours after the Supreme Court dealt a big blow to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition by striking down the deputy speaker's ruling and named the PML-Q leader as the new executive head of the country's most crucial political province.

In the widely anticipated judgement on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Elahi, the apex court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari's controversial decision to reject 10 votes in the Punjab chief minister's election as “illegal”.