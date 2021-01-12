After US Homeland Security Head Resignation, 3 Quit Trump Cabinet

Tensions regarding more violence erupting days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said he will resign on 11 January (in America).

The department that Wolf heads is responsible for the security at Biden’s inauguration. The long-term and close ally of incumbent President Donald Trump had criticised the attack on the Capitol as “tragic and sickening”, Agenda France Presse reported.



"While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends," he said, according to AFP.