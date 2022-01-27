Ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine; US Refuses to Concede to Kremlin's Demands

Although its delegation was not present at the meeting, a message was delivered by the US via a letter to the Russian government, in which it stressed on a "serious diplomatic path", and refused to concede to its demand regarding Ukraine's potential membership of NATO.

Additionally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shot back at his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov a few hours after the latter threatened "retaliatory measures" if the Kremlin demands weren't heeded to.

Talking about Ukraine and NATO, he said that "without going to the specifics of the document, I can tell you that it reiterates what we said publicly for many weeks, and in a sense for many, many years. That we will uphold the principle of NATO's open door. There is no change. There will be no change."

The document that was sent by the US to Russia would be kept confidential because "diplomacy has the best chance to succeed if we provide space for confidential talks", Blinken argued.

Russia has amassed more than 1,00,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of a war that has the potential to drag NATO and the US into it.

