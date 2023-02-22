In a Historic Move, Seattle Becomes First City in US to Ban Caste Discrimination

In a historic move, Seattle, on Tuesday, 21 February, became the first city in the United States (US) to explicitly ban caste discrimination.

The council members voted 6-1 in favour of the ordinance outlawing caste discrimination. Two council members were absent from the meeting.

The ordinance was introduced by Kshama Sawant, the only Indian American on the council.

"It’s official: our movement has WON a historic, first-in-the-nation ban on caste discrimination in Seattle! Now we need to build a movement to spread this victory around the country," Sawant tweeted afterwards.