In a Historic Move, Seattle Becomes First City in US to Ban Caste Discrimination

The Ambedkar International Center and other rights groups had asked the Seattle City Council to ban caste based discrimination and worked closely with Sawant.
In a historic move, Seattle, on Tuesday, 21 February, became the first city in the United States (US) to explicitly ban caste discrimination.
The council members voted 6-1 in favour of the ordinance outlawing caste discrimination. Two council members were absent from the meeting.
The ordinance was introduced by Kshama Sawant, the only Indian American on the council.
"It’s official: our movement has WON a historic, first-in-the-nation ban on caste discrimination in Seattle! Now we need to build a movement to spread this victory around the country," Sawant tweeted afterwards.
Many people, mostly Indian Americans, had gathered in the city hall to support the ordinance. They were carrying posters and chanting slogans.
PhD scholar Anjali Yadav had reached Seattle City Council to support the ordinance.
"This historic decision will have far-reaching implications for the oppressed castes in the States, and everywhere that the evils of caste have spread," said the non-profit group Ambedkar International Center in a statement.
