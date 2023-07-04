Centre Summons Canadian High Commissioner Over 8 July Khalistan Rally in Toronto

This comes just a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated the "radical, extremist" Khalistani ideology is not good for bilateral ties between India and its partner countries like the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.
(Photo used for representative purposes.)
The Indian government on Monday, 3 July, summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKayove in response to a scheduled rally organised by Khalistan supporters in Toronto on 8 July.
Pro-Khalistan supporters in Canada have planned a "freedom rally" in Toronto. The promotional posters for this rally feature threats to India's envoy in Ottawa and Consul General in Toronto.
The Canadian government stated that Canada takes its “obligations regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously" and called the posters "unacceptable."
The promotional poster for the rally, which was released by pro-Khalistan outfits in Canada, is titled “Kill India" and accuses the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General of India in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, of assassinating Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly took to Twitter to clarify Canada's stance on the issue.
The Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly set ablaze by Khalistan supporters on Sunday, 2 July.
