Indian Consulate in San Francisco Allegedly Set Ablaze by Khalistan Supporters

The San Francisco Fire Department extinguished the flames in a timely fashion and no major damage or injuries were reported.
(Photo: Video Screenshot/Twitter/Ashok Swain)
The Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly set ablaze by Khalistan supporters on Sunday, 2 July, leading to a sharp reaction from the United States State Department.
"The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a tweet.
The San Francisco Fire Department extinguished the flames in a timely fashion and no major damage or injuries were reported, according to news agency ANI.
The recent attack comes months after Khalistani sympathisers broke barricades and installed two flags with Khalistani symbols inside the premises of the Indian consulate in San Francisco.
It also comes months after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalised by Khalistan supporters and the tricolour removed from it.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, 3 July, that the "radical, extremist" Khalistani ideology is not good for India or its partners, such as the UK, US, and Canada.
"We have requested our partner countries like Canada, US, UK and Australia where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because their (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor them nor our relations," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)