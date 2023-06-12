Canada Temporarily Halts Deportation of Indian Students

Students protesting deportation in Ontario, Canada.
(Photo: Twitter/@NSNPeel)
The Canadian government has decided to put on hold the deportation of approximately 700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, at the request of Aam Aadmi Party MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, the current International President of the World Punjabi Organisation.
Sahney said that with the cooperation of the Indian High Commission and the request that he submitted, the Government of Canada has decided to hold the deportation of the 700 students temporarily in a statement on Friday, June 9.
He further emphasised that it was not the students' mistake and that they were victims of fraud.
Sahney also assured that an investigation committee would be formed to investigate the matter and identify the culprits.
Hundreds of Indian students took to the streets to protest in Canada in the light of possible deportation after alleged admission to Canadian universities and colleges on “fake offer letters.” The students claim that travel agents in India have caused this racket.
Indian NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal demanded the Indian Government’s intervention in this issue in a letter to the Minister of External Affairs.
An estimated 700 Indian students have received deportation letters from the CBSA recently after their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the High Commission are working to address the issue of 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada due to fake admission offers.
He also stated that the Canadian system was fair and that the culpable parties responsible for producing fraudulent documents must be punished.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that they were "deeply aware" of the situation of international students and that the Canadian government is looking into the matter.