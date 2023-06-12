Canada Temporarily Halts Deportation of Indian Students

Hundreds of Indian students took to the streets to protest in Canada in the light of possible deportation after alleged admission to Canadian universities and colleges on “fake offer letters.” The students claim that travel agents in India have caused this racket.

Indian NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal demanded the Indian Government’s intervention in this issue in a letter to the Minister of External Affairs.

An estimated 700 Indian students have received deportation letters from the CBSA recently after their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the High Commission are working to address the issue of 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada due to fake admission offers.

He also stated that the Canadian system was fair and that the culpable parties responsible for producing fraudulent documents must be punished.