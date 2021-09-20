Canada Federal Election 2021: A Campaign Marked By Failure And Frustration

File Photo: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Image used for representational purposes.
The Canadian federal election campaign has been frustrating for voters and parties alike. Just about every campaign strategy attempted by the mainstream parties to attract new supporters has failed.
The first failure came before the campaign had even begun. over the summer, the Liberals decided to risk an election less than two years after the last vote in order to lock in that support.
From the start, the Liberals tried to make COVID-19 management a ballot box issue. The , in particular, emerged as a favourite potential wedge issue. Trudeau on the opening day of campaign.
In theory, this seemed smart given how incumbents had been rewarded when associated with strong COVID-19 responses. The execution was a failure, however, as a government memo on the Treasury Board Secretariat website led to questions about just how comprehensive a Liberal vaccine mandate could be.
, but the damage was done. By the end of the first week, that the Liberals and Conservatives weren’t very different on the subject — or that the differences between them weren’t clear enough to constitute a defining campaign issue.
For much of the initial weeks, the campaign continued on in a similarly listless fashion; by the end of August, .
In the closing days of the campaign, the Liberals appeared once again. The explanation of that turnaround, however, is as much a story of others’ campaign failures as it is of Liberal success.
For their part, the NDP campaign plan was simple: keep issues general and attack Trudeau whenever possible. The NDP tried to use leader Jagmeet Singh’s popularity to insulate him as he and the party attacked the prime minister relentlessly in ads, on the campaign trail and in the leaders’ debates. The goal clearly was to woo disillusioned Liberal supporters to the New Democrats.
And, to a point, the strategy seemed to work.
The NDP was in part hampered by a maddening about , but were sufficiently novel that people would not vote for without more detail.
The most egregious example was perhaps , but that moment was emblematic of a larger problem. If voters conclude a party is afraid its policies will be less popular with greater specifics, they will be unlikely to vote for something new and different. Ultimately, it was another failure of execution.
Following a 2019 campaign in which the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) it seems clear O'Toole concluded the party would never win without moderating its policies in order to win over urban voters,
Accordingly, the Conservatives under O'Toole . They also to working-class Canadians, including on seemingly un-Conservative issues like labour representation.
But this moderation carried considerable risk if it failed. And much of it happened quickly, in the course of a single five-week campaign. Indeed, the party’s positions evolved throughout the campaign; in its final days, for instance, the Liberal carbon tax might continue under a Conservative government.
O'Toole’s shift to the centre may have alienated a significant wing of the party — one that — and didn’t endear him to traditional Conservative voters. Indeed, those alienated Conservatives may help to explain what could be considered of the 2021 election: the growth in support for the People’s Party of Canada’s (PPC).
The PPC has articulated a position that will never win a majority of support in Canada, but nonetheless resonates with a significant minority of Conservative voters. In opposing vaccine mandates , the party opted for a stand that . But it’s nonetheless one that a vocal minority fiercely supports, as seen by the across the country.
Ultimately, it’s a strategy that won’t win any elections, but it will gain support, siphoning voters from the CPC and creating new problems for O'Toole’s Conservatives.
One final failure must be considered to fully understand the national scene as Election Day dawns: namely, the catastrophic failure of the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) COVID-19 recovery plan in Alberta.
This means the stage is now set for CPC to bleed both to the left and right: voters sufficiently worried about COVID-19 will go to the relative safety of Liberals, while those concerned instead about government overreach in pandemic responses — and the sudden more moderate tone of the CPC — may vote for Bernier’s PPC.
(The author, Stewart Prest, is a Political Science Lecturer at Simon Fraser University. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
