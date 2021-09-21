Canada's Election: Trudeau Returns With Another Minority, Faces Uncertain Future

The 2021 Canadian election results were almost a mirror of the results of the 2019 vote . After calling an election in the middle of a fourth COVID-19 wave, Justin Trudeau’s gamble for a majority government failed.

It won’t be an easy time for the re-elected Liberal minority government to lead. There are a multitude of crises the Liberals are returning to and must address — including the impact of climate change, housing affordability, opioid abuse and economic issues like deficit and debt management.

The next election will need to be held by 2025, unless the Liberal government is defeated in a non-confidence motion. It seems likely that by then, voters will have tired of Trudeau and seek a change of vision — if he’s still leader.