87-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Man Among World’s 1st to Get COVID Vaccine

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the northeast of England will become one of the first people to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 infection.

Hari Shukla from Tyne and Wear will get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday, 8 December. He will receive his first of the two-dose vaccine. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed it as a huge step forward and dubbed Tuesday the V-Day or Vaccine Day in the UK.