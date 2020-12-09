64 Envoys on Vaccine Tour Reach Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

Sixty-four Heads of Missions from various countries reached Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad on Wednesday, 9 December. They are scheduled to visit the two key facilities that are developing the COVID-19 vaccine in India. The envoys will also visit Biological E Ltd’s vaccine-manufacturing facilities.
Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs briefed over 190 heads of diplomatic missions and representatives from leading international organisations on issues related to COVID-19, this visit will be a continuation of that briefing.
Bharat Biotech, which sought approval for emergency use for its vaccine ‘Covaxin’ on 7 December, is developing India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate. It is the third candidate to apply for government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
In November, Biological E Ltd had started human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine and said that they expect results by February. Their vaccine is being developed by with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and US-based firm Dynavax Technologies Corp.
This visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Zydus Biotech on 28 November 2020 on his first vaccine tour in the country.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 09 Dec 2020,11:19 AM IST