Brooklyn Shooting Gunman Still at Large; Clues Include a Rented Van, Handgun

The gunman behind the shooting that took place on Tuesday, 12 April, at the Brooklyn subway station in New York City, is still at large.

The police on Tuesday evening identified 62-year-old Frank James as a "person of interest" (not a suspect) with respect to the mass shooting.

A man opened a two canisters of smoke and opened fire on a platform of 36th Street station.

Verified videos viral on social media showed a train pulling into the station, as passengers rushed out.

Ten people were shot, and in total 23 were injured. Smoke was seen coming out from the train station.