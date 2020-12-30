UK Parliament to Vote on Brexit Deal on 30 December

Britain’s parliament will vote to approve a trade deal with the European Union on 30 December, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.
The parliament MPs will debate and vote on the bill to enact Downing Street’s trade agreement with the EU, which covers the government’s trade deal with the EU, through the Commons and Lords.
An 80-page draft version of the bill was published on Tuesday.
This discussion will also see a lot of virtual debate as Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the house, told that the government intends to bring forward a motion to extend remote participation to proceedings, so that MPs can be debate virtually, reported The Guardian.
This is a rare event as the parliament has been recalled from a recess only 30 times since 1948.
The deal that has taken months of negotiations will see three readings of the bill, including any potential amendments and then voting, that is expected to span for over five hours of parliament’s time.
Proceedings in the Lords are expected to start at around 3pm and go on till 11pm and is expected to receive royal assent by Thursday.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
