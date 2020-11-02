US Elections 2020: Who’s Leading & What Could Play Out on D-Day

With just one day to go for the United States presidential election, on 3 November, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is polling narrowly ahead of Republican President Donald Trump, according to several polls. The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia offers a quick round-up of latest poll projections and what scenario is likely to play out once counting completes.

So far, United States voters have cast more than 93 million votes for the 3 November presidential election as early votes. This is significantly higher than the early voting in 2016, because, in the 2016 presidential elections, the total turnout was 138 million, out of which two-third of voters have already cast their votes.

According to US National Polls, Biden is leading by nine to ten points in popular votes. But, in the electoral college, the race might tighten among many states. Out of fifty states in America, it will be exciting to see the result of twenty states – as the fight here will be very close.

Florida is considered to be a “bellwether” state. If Biden wins Florida then, the chances of Trump winning will diminish significantly.



In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania with a small margin, but if Biden wins in these states, it will be an easy journey for him to White House.

Twelve big states like Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Minnesota are very crucial as the results in these states can be declared by 3 November evening. The latest poll by NYT suggests that Biden is leading in four states – Florida, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

If the results tighten, then Trump may pose hurdles by challenging the validity of mail-in ballots, which might delay the results by up to one week.

The 2020 election is scheduled for 3 November and will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election. Voters will select presidential electors who, in turn, will vote on 14 December 2020 to elect a new president – Donald Trump or Joe Biden – and vice presidents – Mike Pence or Kamala Harris.