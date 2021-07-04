Brazil SC Gives Nod to Probe Against Prez Bolsonaro Over Covaxin Deal

An investigation of President Jair Bolsonaro by the top prosecutor's office, for dereliction of duty in the process of procuring an Indian COVID-19 vaccine, was authorised by Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday.

Justice Rosa Weber on Friday said that recent testimonies have shown allegations of potential corruption within the health ministry. The authorities have been given 90 days for collection of evidence pertaining to the case.

Dubbed as CovaxinGate, the multi-million dollar scandal has implicated the president in allegations of irregularities surrounding a 1.6 billion reais ($316 million) contract signed in February for 20 million doses with a Brazilian intermediary for the Indian vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech.

Brazil federal prosecutors, on 22 June, launched an investigation into the contract.