Bloodiest Day in Myanmar After Coup: At Least 38 Protesters Dead

After the arson attacks on Chinese-financed factories, China’s embassy described the situation as “very tense.” However, they did not comment on the killings taking place on a daily basis.

The statement said, "China urges Myanmar to take further effective measures to stop all acts of violence, punish the perpetrators in accordance with the law and ensure the safety of life and property of Chinese companies and personnel in Myanmar."

Protestors suspect that the military is being supported by China, which is why there has been a growing anti-China sentiment since the coup, the BBC reported.