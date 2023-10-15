'Blindly Supporting Israel?': Users Claim Instagram Shadowbanning Posts on Gaza
(Photo: The Quint)
Scores of Instagram usesrs took to social media platform X on Saturday, 15 October to claim that their posts on Gaza are being "shadowbanned" by the Meta-owned social media platform.
While many claimed that their followers are being blocked from commenting and sharing, several users alleged that the views on their Instagram's 'stories' on Gaza and Palestine had drastically dropped compared to other posts.
Shadowbanning pertains to blocking a social media user on a platform without their knowledge, typically by making their posts and comments no longer visible to other users.
Fatima Bhutto, Pakistani writer and niece of the country's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, took to X to say: "@instagram is locking people out of my comments, limiting them. They are shadow banning anyone posting about Gaza and if I harbored any illusions about freedom of speech etc I’d be surprised, but here we are."
"I initially thought they weren't (blocking people) till I tried to comment on one of my own posts but it seems like they definitely are now. I am sure it will get worse tomorrow," she said.
She further said that she can still see her direct messages on the platform.
Media personality Ahmed took to X to say: "It is confirmed my videos on Instagram, when shared by thousands through stories, are completely inaccessible and do not play. This is shadow banning and dramatically limits the reach of ppl like me reporting real news. Stop silencing Palestinians."
"I just got another message - 'your video is no longer available to watch'. I mean, I spend countless hours with NGOs and people I've met in private from Mata and Facebook about shadow-banning," he said.
"What does it say about the world and the US to blindfully continue to support Israel and not only that, but continue to give Israel the guarantee to always have support regardless of what they do, regardless of the war crimes, regardless of the genocide," he added.
Another Instagram user, Amy, took to X to share screenshots of the number of views on her stories.
"I noticed that my stories from last night on Instagram were randomly gone this morning and now my current stories have gotten 2 views in 2+ hours. Instagram shadowbanned me for sharing the truth of whats happening in Gaza," Amy said.
Several users and influential personalities from Palestine through the past week were reported to have faced similar issues.
Palestinian creator Adnan Barq was reportedly blocked from livestreaming last week. He also claimed that his content was removed.
According to a report by The Intercept, a Mondoweiss West Bank correspondent’s Instagram account was suspended and restored several times last week.
This is not the first time Meta platforms have been accused of shadowbanning posts on Palestine.
During the 2021 conflict, scores of key Mulsim figures, including Sheikh Omar Suleiman, author Khalid Baydoun and model Bella Hadid had accused the platform of blocking the reach of their posts.
Despite several such claims since the conflict began, Meta has not officially responded with any clarification.
Over the recent claims, The Quint has reached out to Meta for its comments. This story will be updated as and when we get a response.
