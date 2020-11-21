14 Rockets Hit Afghanistan’s Kabul: At Least 5 Killed, 20 Wounded 

Earlier on Saturday, two IED explosions took place in two areas, with one of them killing a security force member.

File photo of Afghan security force members in Kabul, Afghanistan. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: IANS)

Multiple blasts hit Kabul early on Saturday, 21 November, with reports saying at least 14 rockets were fired in the Afghanistan capital, leaving at least five civilians dead and more than 20 injured.

According to news agency AFP, the explosions took place in densely populated parts of Kabul, including near the centrally located Green Zone.