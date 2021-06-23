3 Dead, 21 Injured in Blast Near Hafiz Saeed’s House in Lahore

At least three people died and over 20 were injured after a blast occurred near the residence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan's Lahore.
The incident took place in the Johar Town area.
Among those injured, 13 were being treated at the Jinnah Hospital, while eight others were discharged, reported Dawn. Some police officials guarding the Mumbai terror attack mastermind's house were among those reportedly injured in the blast.
"The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over (the investigation). The CTD will determine whether it was a suicide blast or if a device was used," Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani was quoted as saying by the publication, warning against speculation at the time.
A team of bomb disposal squad was also present at the spot, IANS reported.
Saeed is wanted in India for the Mumbai terror attack and other terror cases. Last year, Saeed was sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case. He has already been convicted and sentenced for 21 years imprisonment in four terror financing cases.
Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a $10 million bounty, was arrested on 17 July last year in the terror financing cases.
(With inputs from Dawn and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined